VNA Northwest shop restocked

The VNA Northwest Thrift Shop has announced it is stocked and ready for cooler weather.

The store is restocked every Monday.

Among the offerings are coats, hats, gloves and more for men, women and children. In addition, kitchen items, books, CD and linens are sold.

The shop is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the former Armory Building at 233 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202.

Donations, excluding baby furniture and electrical appliances, can be dropped off at the shop during business hours or at the VNA Northwest, 667 Bantam Road, Unit F, during business hours.

For more information, call 860-868-0884.