VNA, Hospice to present ‘Vesta’ play

The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice will present “Vesta,” a play that explores end-of-life issues across generations May 6.

The event will be held at the Silo at Hunt Hill Farm at 44 Upland Road.

Through an intergenerational dialogue, the main character, Vesta, navigates the issues of aging and dying in a thoughtful and sometimes humorous manner.

Following the play, the audience is invited to participate in a facilitated discussion, led by Catherine Vlasto, Hospice social worker and grief counselor at New Milford VNA & Hospice.

“Part of our mission is helping families explore the myriad issues surrounding death and dying,” Vlasto said. “This play helps people approach the subject in a non-threatening manner.”

The play is directed by Elizabeth Young, who has written a number of plays that have been produced locally and at the HBO Studios in Manhattan.

The title role of Vesta is played by Noel Desiato, whose theater roles include portraying Katherine Hepburn in the one-woman show “Tea at Five.”

A donation of $20 is suggested and will include complimentary refreshments. Wine and soft drinks will be served.

For information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.