VNA, Hospice breakfast on tap

New Milford VNA & Hospice will host its annual fundraising breakfast April 10 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in town.

The organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary of providing home health care, community programs and Hospice services to the people of Western Connecticut.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Hank Milligan, with program, “Music Through the Decades.”

Tickets are $40 and will include a breakfast prepared by Bonni Manning Catering.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, contact Deb Matta at 860-354-2216 or email her at dmatta@newmilfordvna.org

Funds raised at the breakfast will help provide community services such as health visits to the underinsured, diabetic education, flu clinics, blood pressure screenings and caregiver support groups.