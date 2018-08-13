VFW essay contest winners announced

The New Milford VFW Post 1672 has announced the local winners of the VFW Patriotic Essay Contest for 2017-18.

In addition, information about the 2018-19 contest have been released by the National VFW.

The 2017-18 local winner of the Voice of Democracy contest is Kaley Toth, a New Milford High School student (first place, $100).

Patriot Pen winners at Schaghticoke Middle School are Claire Daniels (first place, $100), and Giovanna Esposito, Peter Donaldson and Quinn Danvers (runners-up, certificate of merit), all eighth-grade students in Keli Solomon’s class.

All winners received special recognition awards and pens.

The 2018-19 contest is open to American students worldwide.

Rules and entry forms are being mailed to schools this summer.

The high school Student's Voice of Democracy oral speech theme is “Why My Vote Matters.”

The junior high written composition theme is “Why I Honor The American Flag.”

Every year more than $3 million in awards are given out at by the VFW to students around the world.

For information about the contests or other VFW information, contact Pat Brought, scholarship contest local chairman , at 860-355-0552.