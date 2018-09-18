VCA to senior classes, art show and more
Village Center for the Arts in New Milford is set to offer a variety of events, including a Senior Art Program, a summer camp gallery art show and several classes and workshops.
No experience is needed for the 12-week watercolor class with painter Betty Ann Medeiros. The cost is $78 and includes supplies to take home, instructions and use of studio equipment.
No experience is needed for the pottery sculpture class led by teacher Sharon Kaufman. The cost is $38 and includes instructions, supplies, glazing and firing.
The program is offered with funding from the Connecticut Community Foundation, the Village Center for the Arts and the New Milford Senior Center.
The senior center is offering a full scholarship to seniors that request assistance. Registration forms are available at the senior center and the arts center on Main Street.
A variety of genres will be featured, including selected pieces from clay sculpture, acrylic painting, pottery wheel, mosaic, video game, papier mache, Harry Potter and 3-D board games.
In addition, there will be creations made from the center’s half-day campers, including outer space, famous artist and under the sea.
Refreshments will be served.
For information and registration, call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.