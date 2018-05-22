VCA to offer special events

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford’s gallery art show, “Complexity of Inspiration,” scheduled for this month has been postponed to June.

The event had been planned for May 19 but was postponed to June 8-9.

The show will kick off June 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 25 Church St., and continue June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 9 is Connecticut Open House Day.

The exhibit will feature works by students in the center’s after-school Club Mud Program and adult art classes.

A variety of pieces will be shown in cartooning, multimedia, pottery and more.

Also on display will be select works from the center’s adult classes in watercolor, drawing oil painting and pottery.

In other news, a “Guide the Way” decorate an arrow session May 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All materials to decorate an arrow will be provided. The arrows will be used for the New Milford Art Walk planned for August.

Other upcoming art classes will include Club Mud Clay Sculpture, an after-school class for ages 5 to 7, Thursdays through June 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. ($145/person); Dirty Date Night May 18 and June 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. ($190/couple); and Paint Along with Miss Deb, which will focus on “Dancing Ladies,” May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. ($35/person).

For information and registration for classes, call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.