VCA to offer special events

The Village Center for the Arts will offer several programs in the coming days.

A gallery art show, “Complexity of Inspiration,” will be held May 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The show, which will feature works by the students in the center’s after-school Club Mud Program, will be held at Makery Coworking at 20 Bank St.

Classes will include Wheel with Friends May 4 and 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. each night ($110/person); Paint Along with Miss Deb May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. ($35/person); Club Mud Clay Sculpture, an after-school class for ages 5 to 7, Thursdays May 10 through June 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. ($145/person); Dirty Date Night May 18 and June 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. ($190/couple); and Paint Along with Miss Deb, which will focus on “Dancing Ladies,” May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. ($35/person).

For more information and registration call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.