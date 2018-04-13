Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced its upcoming events.

Offerings will include Dirty Date Night,” featuring work on the pottery wheel, April 13 and 27 from 7 to 10 p.m., as well a separate visit at another date, ($190 per couple); “Spring ARTY Break,” featuring acrylic painting for ages 10 and older and/or clay/sculpture for ages 8 and older April 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (call for price); “Life Drawing” open studio Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon ($10/person); “Oil Painting Exploration” with Elizabeth Hill eight Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. ($295/person); and adult watercolor class with Betty Ann Medeiros on four Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon ($139/person).

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.