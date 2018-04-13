VCA to offer special events

Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced its upcoming events.

Offerings will include Dirty Date Night,” featuring work on the pottery wheel, April 13 and 27 from 7 to 10 p.m., as well a separate visit at another date, ($190 per couple); “Spring ARTY Break,” featuring acrylic painting for ages 10 and older and/or clay/sculpture for ages 8 and older April 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (call for price); “Life Drawing” open studio Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon ($10/person); “Oil Painting Exploration” with Elizabeth Hill eight Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. ($295/person); and adult watercolor class with Betty Ann Medeiros on four Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon ($139/person).

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.