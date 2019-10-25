VCA to offer programs

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer several classes in the coming days.

They will include a special FX makeup fundraiser for all ages Oct. 26 by appointment between 1 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m.; Dirty Date Night Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and an additional date to be determined by attendees ($190/per couple, including first two visits and an additional day to glaze); and Women, Wine & Wheel Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and additional date to be determined by attendees ($110/person; bring beverage and snack to share).

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.