VCA to offer classes

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer several classes in the coming days.

A Paint Along with Miss Deb class, in which participants will step by step paint “Vase de Fleurs,” will be held July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The cost is $30.

A clay handbuilding series will be held July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night.

The instructor will teach participants step by step to create clay creations, including two- and three-dimensional pieces.

Students will learn how to slab roll clay, make coils, and use the “score and slip” method to attach pieces together, as well as learn about hand stamping techniques and tool usage.

The cost is $99, which includes instructions, clay and the first firing.

Attendees are invited to bring a nut-free snack and drinks to classes.

For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. studio at 860-354-4318.