VCA to hold painting event

The Village Center for the Arts will hold an “out of the box” painting of the whimsical “Two Faced Shenanigans” Oct. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Miss Deb will walk participants through the process of creating the painting to bring home.

The cost is $35 per person, with all materials included.

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.