The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will open its "Complexity of Inspiration" gallery show, featuring works by students in the centers after-school Club Mud Program and adult art classes, June 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 25 Church St. The show will continue the following day, June 9, which is Connecticut Open House Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer two special events June 8-9.

The arts center will hold its gallery art show, “Complexity of Inspiration,” June 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 25 Church St.

The event had been planned for May 19 but was postponed to June 8-9.

The exhibit will feature works by students in the center’s after-school Club Mud Program and adult art classes.

A variety of pieces will be shown in cartooning, multimedia, pottery and more.

Also on display will be select works from the center’s adult classes in watercolor, drawing oil painting and pottery.

To celebrate Connecticut Open House Day on June 9, the center’s main studio at 12 Main st. will offer a free hands-on make a bookmark project with watercolor and other mediums.

In addition, pottery wheel and handbuilding with clay demonstrations will be offered at the center’s pottery studio at 1 Church St.

For information, call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.