VCA to hold art show, more

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford’s gallery art show, “Complexity of Inspiration,” will kick off June 8.

The event had been planned for May 19 but was postponed to June 8-9.

The show will be held June 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 25 Church St., and continue June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 9 is Connecticut Open House Day.

The exhibit will feature works by students in the center’s after-school Club Mud Program and adult art classes.

A variety of pieces will be shown in cartooning, multimedia, pottery and more.

Also on display will be select works from the center’s adult classes in watercolor, drawing oil painting and pottery.

In other news, upcoming art classes will include Paint Along with Miss Deb, which will focus on “Dancing Ladies,” May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. ($35/person); Dirty Date Night June 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. ($190/couple); and Thursdays through June 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. ($145/person).

For information and registration for classes, call the Main Street center at 860-354-4318.