VCA to hold Paint Along

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will hold a Paint Along with Miss Deb painting event Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participants will go home with a completed painting, featuring an autumn sunset.

To sign up for the BYOB and nut-free snack event, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318.

