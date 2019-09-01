VCA to benefit from Big Y purchases

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has announced it has been selected as a beneficiary of the Big Y Community Bag Program for the month of September in town.

The bag program, which launched in January 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

VCA will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at the Route 7 location, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“We are so excited to be part of this wonderful program,” said Sharon Kaufman, VCA executive director. “Thank you to Big Y for choosing our organization.”

“This donation will help us with our scholarships and fulfilling our mission of bringing art to everyone,” she said.

The Village Center for the Arts is a non-profit based in New Milford. Founded in 2000, VCA has brought art and creativity to our community for over 19 years.