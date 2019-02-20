VCA students submit works to national contest

A ceramic piece by Village Center for the Arts student Liam MacKessy, 8, has been submitted to the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition. A ceramic piece by Village Center for the Arts student Liam MacKessy, 8, has been submitted to the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition. Photo: Courtesy Of Village Center For The Arts Photo: Courtesy Of Village Center For The Arts Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close VCA students submit works to national contest 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Students from the Village Center for the Arts in New Milford have submitted 15 entries to the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition.

VCA was invited to participate in the annual juried ceramic competition for kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the U.S. by one of the competition’s founding members.

Designed to showcase the best K-12 ceramic work made in the country, the exhibition takes place in a different city each year in conjunction with the annual conference of The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA).

VCA entries are works of art created by 10 different artists ages 7 to 18.

Students represented are Emma Greene, 18, Annika Stuerkin, 14, Emily Chiappa, 13, Liam MacKessy, 12, Amber Purdy, 9, Fiona Mackessy, 8, and Alina Mahon, all of New Milford; Katherine “Kitty” Frazine, 16, of Winsted; Madeleine Alagna, 9, of Brookfield; and Lilly Carlucci, 9, of New Fairfield.

All of the entered pieces, with the ages that the pieces were created, are in the window of the VCA Pottery Studio on 1 Church St. in New Milford for the duration of the exhibit process.

The NCECA conference is the preeminent ceramic event in the U.S. annually, gathering professionals from universities, colleges, museums, art galleries and the ceramic arts world to a host city to view exhibitions, demonstrations, talks and other ceramic events.

For that week, the host city is the world capital of ceramics.

The program is designed to cite and recognize excellence in artistic merit, artistic achievement, excellence in various techniques, ideas, and overall execution of the work.

K12 Clay wants to serve the top students with scholarships that really matter.

The goal of the program is to raise enough money to really make a difference in the ability of a young student to graduate college. The prizes are both cash and scholarship based.

One hundred and fifty winners from the 1,200 entries, will be announced in the beginning of March, when pieces must be shipped to Minneapolis, Minn.

The event will be open March 27-29.

Should any VCA students be chosen, VCA hopes to find local sponsors to underwrite the cost for the child, their family and VCA staff to travel to the opening.

Moving forward, VCA plans to enter works each year.

For information, call VCA at 860-354-4318.