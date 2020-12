VCA sets holiday-inspired class

The Village Center for the Arts will offer a ceramic paint to make a holiday-inspired plate Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Dec. 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The cost is $35 and space is limited.

For more information and RSVP to the program at 12 Main St., call 860-354-4318.