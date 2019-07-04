https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/VBS-on-tap-at-local-churches-14065271.php
VBS on tap at local churches
Several churches in the Greater New Milford area will offer Vacation Bible School in the coming weeks.
For more information about the free program, call 203-731-7069 or email jorobwalk@yahoo.com or RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.
The program, open to children in grades K-5, is based on the theme “Roar: Life is Wild! God is Good!”
Youth in grades six and up are invited to serve as junior counselors.
For more information and RSVP, call the Baldwin Hill Road church at 860-868-2794.
