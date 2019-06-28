VBS on tap at local churches

Several churches in the Greater New Milford area will offer Vacation Bible School in the coming weeks.

Riverview Baptist Church on Route 7 North will hold VVBS for children ages 4 to 12 July 10-12 from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

For more information about the free program, call 203-731-7069 or email jorobwalk@yahoo.com or RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.

Salem Covenant Church in Washington will hold its annual summer children’s Vacation Bible School July 29 to Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The program, open to children in grades K-5, is based on the theme “Roar: Life is Wild! God is Good!”

Youth in grades six and up are invited to serve as junior counselors.

For more information and RSVP, call the Baldwin Hill Road church at 860-868-2794.