VBS on tap at local church

Salem Covenant Church in Washington will hold its annual summer children’s Vacation Bible School July 29 to Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The program, open to children in grades K-5, is based on the theme “Roar: Life is Wild! God is Good!”

Youth in grades six and up are invited to serve as junior counselors.

For more information and RSVP, call the Baldwin Hill Road church at 860-868-2794.