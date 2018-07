VBS on tap at Sherman church

Sherman Congregational Church will hold its vacation Bible school July 23-27 from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. each day.

The VBS program, in partnership with Child Evangelism Fellowship, is open to children ages 4 to 13 and will be held at the 6 Church Road church.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6114.