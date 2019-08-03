Utility's tree trimmings becoming food for zoo animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico utility's trimmings are becoming food for plant-eating animals at Albuquerque's zoo.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico says it is collaborating with the Abq BioPark to have branches trimmed from trees routinely delivered to the zoo for donation as food for grazing animals such as giraffes and elephants.

Utilities such as Albuquerque-based PNM routinely trim trees around power lines to maintain proper clearances under circumstances such as strong winds and sagging of wires because of heat.