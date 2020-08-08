Utility assistance relief fund to help Hatch Detroit alums

DETROIT (AP) — Hatch Detroit contest winners and other participants whose businesses have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic will have access to a $100,000 utility assistance relief fund created by the nonprofit.

This year’s Hatch Detroit Small Business Alumni Relief Fund takes the place of the annual Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest.

Hatch Detroit is a nonprofit that supports existing and new retail initiatives in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck through funding, exposure and mentoring.

Hatch Detroit's executive director, Vittoria Katanski, said the program's graduates have opened 44 businesses, employed more than 500 people and invested more than $7 million in their businesses since the first contest was held in 2011.

“As we’ve contemplated how to help our alumni businesses, it became clear there are not many specific opportunities for small businesses to apply for utility assistance, and this is often a burden as revenues stop flowing but the bills continue to roll in,” she said.

Comerica has invested an additional $50,000 to provide organizational support to Hatch Detroit in 2020.

Comerica began partnering in 2012 with Hatch Detroit and has contributed more than $650,000 in startup funding support to the winner of the annual neighborhood retail competition and organization help for the nonprofit.