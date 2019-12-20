Utah unemployment rate drops to 2.4 percent in November

Utah's unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% in November, a level the state Department of Workforce Services said Friday is the lowest since early 2007.

Nonfarm payroll employment of just under 1.6 million jobs had 51,600 more positions in November than a year earlier, the department said.

Chief Economist Mark Knoll said job opportunities are plentiful and that the state's unemployment rate has fallen by four percentage points in the past four months. He said the declines “in such a low unemployment environment point to an economy running at full steam."

The department said all 10 of the major industry groups in the private sector added jobs in the past year, with the education and health services out front with an increase of 47,500 jobs.