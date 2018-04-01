Utah seeks missing royalty payments from oil, gas companies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials are going after a pair of oil and gas companies that they say failed to report their production figures for more than a year, depriving a state fund of money used to support public schools.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration has requested that state regulators temporarily close down 52 wells operated on state lands leased by Denver-based Enduring Resources.

The company had assigned its interests in the Natural Buttes gas field to Houston-based WestStar Exploration Co. in October 2016.

State officials say production reports ceased that month as did royalty payments.

Administration officials say WestStar owes about $330,000 as of the end of last year.

WestStar has pledged to file outstanding reports and pay owed royalties by April 10.

