Utah's medical marijuana opponents drop lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Opponents of Utah's medical marijuana ballot initiative are dropping their lawsuit seeking to prevent the question from being put to voters in November.

The action by Drug Safe Utah Monday clears the path to placing the initiative on the ballot.

Coalition attorney Blake Ostler declined to say why opponents had changed course but said they could later refile the lawsuit.

DJ Schanz, who's a leader of the group pushing for the ballot initiative, called the lawsuit frivolous and said proponents were looking forward to Election Day.

The lawsuit was filed shortly before the state certified in May that campaigners met the requirements to place the initiative on the ballot.

The prospect of medical marijuana in Utah has face against tough opposition from opponents including Republican Gov. Gary Herbert and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.