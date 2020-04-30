Utah jobless claims slow as businesses near reopenings

Healthcare workers perform COVID-19 Testing at University of Utah's Sugar House Health Center Monday, April 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah's testing numbers also surpassed 100,000 on Monday, April 27, 2020, with about 4,500 new tests performed. The state is now capable of testing up to 9,000 people daily, but despite the expanded criteria, has been seeing demand under capacity with an average of 4,000 to 6,000 people getting tested daily.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As the number of new Utah residents claiming unemployment slowed for a fourth consecutive week, state officials warned workers Thursday that they must accept offers to return to work or risk losing state and federal jobless benefits.

The message delivered by Department of Workforce Services Executive Director Jon Pierpont came one day before restaurants, gyms and salons can begin reopening Friday. People who fail to report a “suitable offer” to return to work and stay on unemployment may be forced to pay back funds that have been higher than normal during the COVID-19 pandemic because of addition $600-a-week checks from the U.S. government.

“Unemployment benefits can serve as an important and helpful tool for dialing the economy back up, but they must be used correctly," Pierpont.

Officials in several states including Iowa and Oklahoma have issued similar warnings this week that workers who refuse to return to work will fall under a category known as voluntary termination and become ineligible for unemployment.

Labor groups have demanded safe working conditions and in some states requested that unemployment rules be changed to allow people with preexisting health conditions to decline job offers and still receive unemployment.

Nearly 12,000 Utah residents claimed unemployment in the week ending April 25, a 40% decline from the previous week and far less than the pandemic peak of 33,000 claims March 29-April 4, state figures released Thursday show.

Last week's total was still historically high. The claims filed each of the past six weeks were more than any single week on record, including during the height of the Great Recession in 2009 when the high was about 5,000 in one week, state figures showed.

Utah paid out $22.6 million in state benefits last week and distributed $40.4 million in federal stimulus funds, the figures show.

A total of nearly 137,000 people have requested unemployment since March 15 as the pandemic forced businesses to close. The staggering figure easily surpassed yearly totals for each of the last five years when the state averaged about 73,000 claims a year, state figures show.

Utah's economic woes mirrors national trends: 30 million people in the U.S. have filed for unemployment in that same six week span.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe life-threatening illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In Utah, there have been 45 confirmed deaths and 4,500 confirmed cases.

In other coronavirus developments:

— One of Utah's longest-running parades scheduled for July 24 to celebrate the state’s Mormon heritage at Pioneer Day has been canceled. Days of ’47 Parade officials say the parade and accompanying rodeo, concert, pageant and other events were all postponed. The celebration is one of the state’s oldest dating back to 1847.