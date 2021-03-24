Utah governor signs law to lift mask mandate April 10 SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 7:43 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's mask mandate will end April 10 after the Republican governor signed a bill Wednesday that lays out a new timeline for lifting some of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them. Gov. Spencer Cox signed the measure the same day that vaccinations opened to all people in the state aged 16 and older.
Written By
SOPHIA EPPOLITO