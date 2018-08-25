Utah court rules dual-path initiative won't appear on ballot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court has ruled that an initiative measure to keep but ease the state's dual-path system for nominating candidates for political office won't appear on the November general election ballot.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday on the Count My Vote Initiative, which would make it easier for political candidates to bypass their party's convention system and get on a primary election ballot by collecting a specific number of voter signatures.

Facing a deadline for certification of this year's November ballot, the court issued only a brief order but said it will later issue an opinion explaining the decision.

Count My Vote backers' initiative drive fell short by about a combined 100 signatures in two Senate districts after opponents waged a campaign to persuade people there to remove signatures.