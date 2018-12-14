Users of Carson City gun range upset by its closure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Carson City last month restricted hours for drop-in use at a local gun range to the weekend due to safety concerns after city employees and contractors at the landfill said they were dodging stray bullets.

Now, the Nevada Appeal reports a group of users of the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range have gathered more than 1,200 signatures on a petition to reopen the range seven days a week.

The city held a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the issue.

The city now is working with the National Rifle Association to bring in a range team technical adviser to do a safety assessment. Nevada Department of Wildlife, a partner in the range, is doing a separate assessment.

Depending on those results, the city may also form a working group including range users to advise and recommend solutions.

