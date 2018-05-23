Urges ‘inclusion of the POW/MIA issue on the summit’s agenda’

To the Editor:

As Memorial Day approaches, we must think ahead to the Summit scheduled on June 12 between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Families of those still missing from the Korean War need answers. The POW/MIA issue must be included on the Summit agenda.

At the end of the Korean War, 944 military personnel, last known alive, did not return. That number was reduced to 391 by the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1960.

It is important to raise the issue of last known alive American prisoners of war with Kim Jong Un.

The Communists have kept prisoners of war after the cessation of hostilities in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam for slave labor, technical expertise, and to be their eyes and ears on the world to explain nuances in American policy and developments.

The escape of South Korean prisoners during the recent years, some with their families, from the work camps in North Korea usually through China has been documented in the news.

We need to have permission for forensic teams to visit prison camps such as Sunchon where prisoners died and were buried. To the DPAA’s knowledge, remains were not returned from that camp. Based on a Lt. Phillip Teague’s debrief report, he named eight Americans who died and were buried there.

Time is of the essence. Please contact your congressional representatives to ensure the inclusion of the POW/MIA issue on the Summit’s agenda.

Kathy Shemeley

President

POW/MIA CT Forget-Me-Nots, Inc.