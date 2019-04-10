Urges for town to move forward with sidewalks

To the Editor:

Please, rise up and become aware.

The town needs sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks along Route 7, and they’re needed soon.

New Milford is no longer a sleepy little town. The March 14 fatality was not the first.

Our high school students are also walking along in traffic on Route 7.

Please, what can we do, to whom do we write, etc.?

Let's not have another tragic accident.

Gail Cowser

New Milford