Urbans to visit Roxbury library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a program and book signing with Woodbury residents and mother and daughter Velya Jancz-Urban and Ehris Urban June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

They will sign copies of their new memoir “How to Survive a Brazilian Betrayal” at the South Street library.

Velya and Ehris introduce readers to their offbeat Connecticut family, as they follow their hearts to rural Brazil.

Broke and broken by their Brazilian experience, they're forced to return to the United States, and navigate their rebirth in a foreclosed 1770 New England farmhouse in neighboring Woodbury.