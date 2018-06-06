Urban geese roundup under way to move birds to the wild

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Volunteers and state wildlife officials are once again rounding up geese living in the Salt Lake City area so they can be relocated to the wild.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the annual roundup has been going on for 13 years to remove geese that cause problems by pooping everywhere at housing complexes and golf courses.

In one roundup Tuesday morning, a group of mostly children volunteers helped to capture six adult geese and 13 youth geese. The adults will be taken to a lake near the Colorado border and the younger geese to the Great Salt Lake where they can learn to migrate from other geese.

Wildlife officials expect to capture a few hundred geese during roundups going on all week. Since 2006, about 6,000 geese have been relocated to the wild.

