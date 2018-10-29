Uptown penthouse apartment in NYC sells for record price

NEW YORK (AP) — A sprawling New York City penthouse has set a record for the most expensive uptown condominium sale at over $9.4 million.

The penthouse located at West 110th Street and Fredrick Douglass Boulevard has five bedrooms, a full dining room and two terraces. Real estate broker Corcoran tells the Wall Street Journal it is the most expensive sale of a property above 96th street on Manhattan's West Side and above 102nd street on the East Side.

Broker Steve Gold says the apartment was sold for a price of $9.45 million. The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed.

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com