Upstate NY sheriff joins those putting substations in school

CLYMER, N.Y. (AP) — A rural western New York school is joining a growing number of schools that will house a law enforcement substation.

Chautauqua (shuh-TAW-kwuh) County Sheriff Joseph Gerace (juh-RAH-see) says his deputies will use their office at the Clymer Central School to do paperwork and interviews while maintaining a law enforcement presence at the school.

Gerace calls the arrangement a win-win for the district and deputies who gain a strategic location from which to work. The school, which has about 450 students, is 20 miles from the sheriff's office headquarters.

Law enforcement substations are growing increasingly popular around the country as authorities work to improve security in the age of school shootings.