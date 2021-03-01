Updated Dixie State name change bill advances in Utah Senate SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 8:19 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A push to change Dixie State University’s name advanced Monday in the GOP-dominated Utah Senate after students rallied at the Capitol last week and urged lawmakers to revive a stalled plan to change the name.
A new version of the legislation was released during a Senate Education Committee meeting that would open the possibility of the Dixie name to remain and give the community more input on the name change process. Senate Republicans agreed last week to hear the legislation after appearing to stall the bill after it passed the House.
