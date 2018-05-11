https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Unwind-to-benefit-Warren-library-12898289.php
‘Unwind’ to benefit Warren library
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 11, 2018
Warren Public Library will present a special event, “Unwind,” May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature wine, cheese, and chocolate pairings at the Hopkins Vineyard in Warren.
The fundraiser will feature Arethusa Farm cheeses and Thorncrest Farm & Milk House chocolates paired with select Hopkins Vineyard wines.
A collection of themed gift baskets will include in a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Live acoustic music by Steven Christofor of Ridgefield will be offered
Tickets are $20 in advance at the library and $25 at the door.
For more information, call 860-868-2195.
