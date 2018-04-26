‘Unwind’ to benefit Warren library

Warren Public Library will present a special event, “Unwind,” May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature wine, cheese, and chocolate pairings at the Hopkins Vineyard in Warren.

The fundraiser will feature Arethusa Farm cheeses and Thorncrest Farm & Milk House chocolates paired with select Hopkins Vineyard wines.

A collection of themed gift baskets will include in a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Live acoustic music by Steven Christofor of Ridgefield will be offered

Tickets are $20 in advance at the library and $25 at the door.

For more information, call 860-868-2195.