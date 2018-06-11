Unseasonable frosts damage crops across northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Unseasonably cool temperatures in northern Maine have damaged crops across the region.

Aroostook County agricultural assistant Linda Trickey tells Bangor Daily News the area has experienced "pockets of frost everywhere." Trickey says the cooling has slowed down germination for crops like corn.

Farmers and gardeners across the region have seen temperatures drop down below freezing at night. Farmers and gardeners who can't bring their seedlings indoors have lost their crops in some cases.

Fort Kent farmer Joe Bouchard says his blueberries were affected by the recent frosts. Bouchard says conditions got so bad that all of his cucumbers became frozen and had to be thrown out.

Trickey says a lack of rain is also hurting crops.

