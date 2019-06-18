Unresolved issues linger in budget negotiations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Budget negotiators at the New Hampshire Statehouse aren't doing much budging, yet.

A committee of conference that includes House and Senate members has until the end of the day Thursday to sign off on a compromise to send to the full Legislature for a vote next week.

On their second day of work Tuesday, members agreed on funding for programs aimed at strengthening the state's comprehensive system of care for children with mental health problems, and boosting Medicaid reimbursement rates for addiction treatment and mental health care providers.

But many other issues remain unresolved, including a capital gains tax extension the House wants and a revenue sharing provision pushed by the Senate. The Senate also wants to include funding for a new secure psychiatric unit and an economic development "Sunny Day Fund."