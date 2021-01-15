University withdraws directive muting Kansas student paper

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The president of Haskell Indian Nations University has walked back a directive instructing the school’s student newspaper editor not to contact any government agency for information while representing the newspaper or “attack” any student, faculty member or staff in copy.
Haskell President Ronald Graham wrote that the university “took an incorrect approach” in its Oct. 16 directive to Jared Nally, editor of The Indian Leader. Nally received Graham's letter on Wednesday, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.