University ride service back after COVID-19 interruption

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Boynton Health’s Gopher Chauffeur is back operating after suspending its service in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Despite facing the challenge of a staff shortage, Gopher Chauffeur continues to operate as they hope to gain more student employees.
Boynton’s Gopher Chauffeur is a free service providing car rides for students living on and around the University of Minnesota campus. According to Julie Senam, director of health promotion at Boynton, the number of rides has increased each year since the service first launched.