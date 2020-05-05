Univ. of Louisiana System cutting tuition for some students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The University of Louisiana System is trying to draw more adult learners who didn't finish their college degrees back to school by offering them cheaper tuition.

System President Jim Henderson announced the tuition cut plans Tuesday, saying they dovetail with Louisiana's higher education master plan goals to boost the number of state residents with degrees and industry certifications.

Adults returning to school to complete a degree in a list of areas will pay a flat rate of $275 per credit hour if they meet certain qualifications. The system said that is an average discount of $450 per course at its nine universities.

"This straight-forward pricing model not only offers relief in what it will cost to finish a degree, but eases the burden returning adults experience when calculating costs to return to school,” Henderson said in a statement.

The university system said 653,000 Louisiana residents have some college credit but did not complete a degree.

To qualify for the reduced tuition through the Compete LA program, a student must be a Louisiana resident with some college credit but without a degree who has not been in school for at least two years. Students who qualify will receive assistance to determine the best path to obtaining a degree, the system said.

Degree programs available include psychology, sociology, accounting, business management, computer information systems, elementary education, health sciences, criminal justice and more.

The University of Louisiana System's campuses include Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of New Orleans.