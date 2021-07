TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A unique tattoo has helped police identify a body found this week on Tumamoc Hill in Tucson.

University of Arizona Police Department officials said Sunday that the identity of the 31-year-old man was being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body.

The cause of death also hasn’t been released by campus police, who said the case remains under investigation.