Unique effort reopens girls' schools in an Afghan province LEE KEATH, Associated Press Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 1:41 a.m.
1 of12 Afghan girls listen their teacher at Tajrobawai Girls High School, in Herat, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. While most high school girls in Afghanistan are forbidden to attend class by the country's Taliban rulers, one major exception are those in the western province of Herat. For weeks, girls there have been attending high school classes, thanks to a unique effort by teachers and parents to persuade local Taliban administrators to allow schools to reopen. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — High school girls are sitting at home almost everywhere in Afghanistan, forbidden to attend class by the Taliban rulers. But there’s one major exception.
For weeks, girls in the western province of Herat have been back in high school classrooms — the fruit of a unique, concerted effort by teachers and parents to persuade local Taliban administrators to allow them to reopen.