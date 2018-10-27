Unique Boise street mural can't hold up to traffic, weather

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A downtown Boise mural painted on the roadway of an intersection at a cost of $9,000 as an experiment to test materials has degraded after two months and is being removed.

The City of Boise Department of Arts & History tells KTVB-TV that "an unexpected material failure" has caused paint to chip or fade away entirely. The remaining paint will be removed Sunday.

The artwork, called "Reflections," by Jason Keeble featured geometric rectangles of vivid shades of blue and green, and initially was much admired.

Officials say the unique project was partly intended to test materials to see if the artwork could last. But the materials failed to hold up under traffic and weather, giving the intersection a shabby look.

City officials and Keeble are evaluating whether to try again.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/