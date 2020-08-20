Union rep says 60 inmates at prison facility have virus

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — A prison staff union representative says that nearly a third of inmates at a federal correction facility in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the outbreak is at the Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg complex. It includes a work camp as well as a low- and medium-security prisons in Prince George County.

Michael A. Castelle Sr., a union representative for the facility's prison staff, shared an email with the newspaper from a prison official that said that 60 of 187 inmates are currently positive for the virus. The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on specifics.

Emery Nelson, a bureau spokesperson, told the newspaper that all of its institutions “have areas set aside for quarantine and isolation. Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determine they require hospitalization.”

Nelson added that all inmates are managed per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Bureau of Prisons has reported that 1,378 federal inmates and 592 staff have currently tested positive for the virus across the country.