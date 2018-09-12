Union authorizes strike at 6 Marriott hotels on Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii hospitality industry union has authorized a strike at six hotels operated by Marriott on Oahu and Maui.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports members of the Unite Here Local 5 union voted Monday for a strike if contract negotiations with Marriott are not settled soon.

The union vote covers nearly 3,500 workers at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, the Sheraton Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian, the Moana Surfrider, the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa.

About 95 percent of the hotel workers supported the measure, which is the first in a series of strike votes planned by union members at Marriott properties in Hawaii, Boston and San Francisco.

Local 5 secretary-treasurer Eric Gill says the union has been in contract negotiations with Marriott since June.

