Underwood to present program

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will present a program, “In the Path of the Dutch Masters,” with artist Tina Underwood Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Underwood will offer a slide show and commentary on her recent trip to Holland to see “All the Rembrandts,” a show marking the 350th anniversary of Rembrandt’s death.

The program is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and will be held at the gallery in the railroad station on Railroad Street.